Vancouver police officer charged with driving offence after hitting cyclist fleeing scene

A Vancouver Police Department constable is facing a charge of driving without due care and attention after colliding with a cyclist.

Last September, Const. John Pankratz was in his police vehicle pursuing an alleged suspect who had fled a crime scene on a bicycle when he hit the cyclist.

The cyclist was injured in the collision.

The Independent Investigations Office, a civilian oversight agency that examines police-related incidents resulting in death or serious harm, launched an investigation into the accident.

The IIO found reasonable grounds to believe that Pankratz had committed an offence in how he was driving and recommended charges.

Pankratz's first court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 7, 2019.