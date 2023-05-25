Pedestrian killed after vehicle collision in Vancouver's Chinatown, police say

Vancouver police say a pedestrian has been killed after being hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Main Street and Georgia Street on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the collision happened around 12:30 p.m. in the Chinatown neighbourhood.

VPD say the female pedestrian was crossing the street when she was struck, and was later pronounced dead at the scene. The driver is co-operating with investigators, according to police.

According to Patricia Massy, who owns and operates the nearby bookstore Massy Books, the victim was an Asian senior who was struck by a large vehicle.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VPDNews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VPDNews</a>: Vancouver Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed today at 12:20 p.m. near Main and East Georiga Streets. Witnesses, or anyone who may have captured the event on dash-cam, are asked to call 604-717-3012.<a href="https://t.co/N8nu2Q3clL">https://t.co/N8nu2Q3clL</a> <a href="https://t.co/fNeLbhuo7R">pic.twitter.com/fNeLbhuo7R</a> —@VancouverPD

While Massy was not there herself at the time of the incident, some of her staff were. The bookshop operator called the incident "tragic and sad."

VPD is asking anyone with more information on the death, including dashcam footage, to contact their collision investigation unit at 604-717-3012.