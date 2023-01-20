VPD chief says department looking into crash that injured officer in Burnaby

Vancouver's top cop has confirmed his department is reviewing a collision in Burnaby that left one Vancouver Police Department (VPD) officer injured and others reportedly under investigation for their actions in its aftermath.

The Tuesday crash was first reported by Global BC Wednesday.

According to the Global report, the crash has the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner (OPCC) investigating a number of VPD officers for allegedly interfering in the crash investigation.

VPD Chief Adam Palmer addressed the incident Thursday.

VPD Chief Adam Palmer and Vancouver Mayor Ken Simspoke to reporters after the meeting. (Shawn Foss/CBC)

"One of the officers was seriously injured, taken to hospital, has since been released. My understanding is they were all off duty and we're doing a review of the situation," Palmer told reporters after a police board meeting, standing next to Mayor Ken Sim.

Palmer said he was "not that concerned" about the incident.

"But we have to get to the facts and find out what happened," he said. "It's a very emotional situation anytime somebody's been injured in a car accident and emotions run high."

Palmer said the force's professional standards and human resources sections are in touch with Burnaby Mounties and the OPCC, "which is a normal process, and we'll just work through it and see where it goes."

Palmer and Sim, seen near the center of the table, on the far side, spoke about the crash Thursday after the Police Board meeting. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Sim said: "It's early days and we'll trust the process."

VPD did not respond to a CBC request for comment earlier in the day.

'Emotions can run high'

Burnaby RCMP said the crash happened near Kingsway and Royal Oak Avenue in Burnaby around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday.

They confirmed a Vancouver officer was injured, taken to hospital and released. They said no one else was injured.

"Any time a fellow police officer is injured, we know that emotions can run high," the statement from the RCMP's Cpl. Mike Kalanj read.

"Burnaby RCMP is currently conducting a thorough investigation into all factors in this incident.

"Any alleged circumstances surrounding this incident will not affect the integrity of the investigation, nor the relationship between the Burnaby RCMP and the Vancouver Police Department, which remains a valued partner in public safety."

The OPCC, in a statement, said the office was legally prohibited from saying whether or not an investigation was ongoing or any information from an investigation.

"I can confirm that the VPD has notified us yesterday of an incident between VPD members and the Burnaby RCMP," the statement read. "We are awaiting further information from the VPD before determining appropriate next steps under the Police Act."

The OPCC said municipal police actions will be reviewed and an investigation will occur if there are allegations of misconduct.