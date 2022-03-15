Province restores $5.7M in requested funding to Vancouver police, overriding city's budget decision

The Vancouver Police Department has won its appeal to the B.C. government to receive $5.7 million in funding that it was denied in the city's 2021 budget.

The board received a ruling in writing Monday from Wayne Rideout, assistant deputy minister and director of police services, ordering the money be restored.

The board had appealed a December 2020 vote by Vancouver city council to freeze police funding in the 2021 city budget.

At the time of the vote, the city cut funding to many of its departments' budgets by one per cent in response to the financial challenges associated with the pandemic. The budget passed with six councillors for and five against.

According to Vancouver Police Department Chief Adam Palmer, the financial hit to the force had a direct impact on the number of officers it was able to hire to meet the city's policing needs.

In a statement, Palmer thanked the province for its decision, saying it means improved public safety for residents and business owners.

"I am committed to ensuring everyone feels safe again," said Palmer.

Police officers take a person into custody during a climate change protest in Vancouver on Oct. 22, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

The City of Vancouver now spends more than a million dollars every day on policing, with a budget that has increased from $317 million in 2019 to $367 million in 2022 — accounting for more than 21 per cent of total city spending.

City manager Paul Mochrie said in an email that the ruling is being reviewed but "will result in an additional $5.7 million in expenses on top of the already approved 2022 budget.''

Vancouver is not allowed to run a deficit and Mochrie says the budget process for this year is complete, so reserves will be used to offset the shortfall.

He warns permanent funding must be found to balance next year's accounts and says property taxes pay for most public safety costs, so a tax increase of about 0.6 per cent will likely be needed in 2023 to pay for the restored police budget.

Mayor Kennedy Stewart said despite not receiving the funding it wanted, the department was always supplied with what it needed.

"It is important to note that at no time did the Vancouver Police Department lack access to requested funds thanks to the city's budget reserves," said Stewart in a statement responding to the province's decision.

Mochrie said the VPD ended the year with a deficit of $10.5 million, half of it due to the disputed 2021 shortfall, while increases in benefits and an arbitrated wage settlement made up the rest.

Protest signs at an anti-Black racism rally in downtown Vancouver in June 2020 call for the defunding of the Vancouver Police Department. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Rideout said to inform his decision, two consultants — Peter Lockie of Inverleith Consulting and retired RCMP superintendent Peter Lepine — were hired to study the situation and report back.

The consultants concluded VPD was able to maintain an adequate and effective level of policing in the community with the budget it was provided with. However, Lockie and Lepine said this did come at a cost to department programs, overtime costs and employee health and wellbeing.

Their reporting showed the largest component of the VPD budget, at 90 per cent of its total, is salaries and benefits.

Palmer said since council voted at the end of 2020, Vancouver has been "gripped by an abundance of public safety challenges" including gang conflict, more than 1,000 protests, a surge in violent street crime and concerning levels of hate crimes.

A Vancouver Police officer speaks with a counter protestor lying on the road in front of a truck leading a convoy of truckers opposed to COVID-19 health measures and vaccinations, in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

During that same time period, the Black Lives Matter movement and criticism of police actions at protests and wellness checks have amplified calls by advocates to reduce police budgets and shift funding to social supports.

In June 2020, in the wake of protests in Vancouver calling for systemic changes to the VPD, Stewart called for a comprehensive review of all policing in the province.

A special committee of MLAs is currently reviewing the 1996 Police Act act with plans to update how police respond to mental health and substance use calls and investigate systemic racism in departments.

The original deadline for the report was May 14, 2021, but this has been pushed back by the B.C. government to the end of April 2022.