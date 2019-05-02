Police offer tips to prevent rising number of stolen e-bikes, scooters
Don’t leave your spare key anywhere on the bike, use a disc brake lock
Vancouver's warm weather and higher gas prices are compelling reasons to hop on an e-bike or a scooter to get around the city.
But after a recent uptick in thefts, the Vancouver Police Department issued a warning Friday — and some tips — to help people safeguard their rides.
Scooters and e-bikes accounted for more than 20 per cent of all stolen vehicles in Vancouver between May 5 and June 1. The total number of stolen rides doubled compared to the previous month, according to VPD.
In May alone, 13 gas-powered scooters, three electric scooters and seven e-bikes were lost to theft.
VPD offers tips to prevent scooter thefts <a href="https://t.co/DXp7OnV6Hv">https://t.co/DXp7OnV6Hv</a>—@VancouverPD
"Thieves will take anything they can get their hands on," warned Const. Steve Addison outside the Vancouver Police Department Property Office where actors demonstrated how an unattended scooter can be wheeled into the back of a truck in just seconds.
VPD's top tips to protect scooters and e-bikes
- Lock your scooter to a fixed structure so it can't be easily lifted and carried away.
- Use a disc brake locking mechanism to prevent it from being rolled away.
- Don't leave your spare key anywhere on the bike, including in the storage compartment under the seat.
- Use the handlebar locking mechanism and factory alarm.
- Park in populated, well-lit areas to deter thieves.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.