Vancouver's warm weather and higher gas prices are compelling reasons to hop on an e-bike or a scooter to get around the city.

But after a recent uptick in thefts, the Vancouver Police Department issued a warning Friday — and some tips — to help people safeguard their rides.

Scooters and e-bikes accounted for more than 20 per cent of all stolen vehicles in Vancouver between May 5 and June 1. The total number of stolen rides doubled compared to the previous month, according to VPD.

In May alone, 13 gas-powered scooters, three electric scooters and seven e-bikes were lost to theft.

"Thieves will take anything they can get their hands on," warned Const. Steve Addison outside the Vancouver Police Department Property Office where actors demonstrated how an unattended scooter can be wheeled into the back of a truck in just seconds.

VPD's top tips to protect scooters and e-bikes