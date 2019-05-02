Annual VPD auction of stolen goods offers unique items
Fancy a penny farthing bicycle or some knight's armour? These unique items are up for bid this weekend
Electric bicycles, golf clubs and tools that have been recovered by the Vancouver Police Department will be up for grabs this Saturday during the annual Vancouver Police Recovered Goods Auction at Able Auctions in Surrey, B.C.
There are plenty of unique items this year including a set of armoured leggings that was part of a full suit of knight's armour.
The goods will be available to the public this Saturday starting at 9 a.m. Bidders will need to bring photo identification and a $10 entry fee.
Although there will be no chance to preview the items on Saturday, there are two opportunities Thursday and Friday from 12-6 p.m. for the public to check out what will be for sale..
As bargain hunters converge, unclaimed goods from the last six months will be available for a fraction of the original price.
Guitars ranging from low end to a custom painted Iron Maiden electric guitar have all been recovered by the Vancouver Police Department and have gone unclaimed in the last six months.
A 1980-81 Wayne Gretzky hockey card is among hundreds of collectible items looking for a new home this Saturday.
A penny farthing bicycle will be sold at an unreserved price.
Jewellery and diamonds have been appraised by a certified gemologist, including a 14-carat white gold diamond dress ring with a total diamond weight of 2.50 carats valued at $4,900.
A pink Motorino electric scooter will be sold to the highest bidder.
Among the oddities are a samurai sword recovered by the VPD.
Golf clubs and sporting equipment have been popular targets for thieves and are well represented at the auction.
Able Auctions is located at 13557 77 Ave. in Surrey and will open its doors this Saturday at 9 a.m.
