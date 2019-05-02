Electric bicycles, golf clubs and tools that have been recovered by the Vancouver Police Department will be up for grabs this Saturday during the annual Vancouver Police Recovered Goods Auction at Able Auctions in Surrey, B.C.

Cons. Anne-Marie Clark looks over sporting equipment recovered from thieves. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

There are plenty of unique items this year including a set of armoured leggings that was part of a full suit of knight's armour.

Const. Anne-Marie Clark holds a violin that will be up for auction. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The goods will be available to the public this Saturday starting at 9 a.m. Bidders will need to bring photo identification and a $10 entry fee.

Although there will be no chance to preview the items on Saturday, there are two opportunities Thursday and Friday from 12-6 p.m. for the public to check out what will be for sale..

Guitars from Les Paul, Epiphone and Fender will be sold to the highest bidder. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

As bargain hunters converge, unclaimed goods from the last six months will be available for a fraction of the original price.

Guitars ranging from low end to a custom painted Iron Maiden electric guitar have all been recovered by the Vancouver Police Department and have gone unclaimed in the last six months.

A 1980-81 Wayne Gretzky hockey card. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

A 1980-81 Wayne Gretzky hockey card is among hundreds of collectible items looking for a new home this Saturday.

A penny farthing bike recovered by the VPD. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

A penny farthing bicycle will be sold at an unreserved price.

Hundreds of bicycles will be up for auction. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Jewellery and diamonds have been appraised by a certified gemologist, including a 14-carat white gold diamond dress ring with a total diamond weight of 2.50 carats valued at $4,900.

Electric scooters including a pink Motorino. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

A pink Motorino electric scooter will be sold to the highest bidder.

There are dozens of niche items such as samurai swords and comic books. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Among the oddities are a samurai sword recovered by the VPD.

Golf clubs on display prior to the VPD auction (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Golf clubs and sporting equipment have been popular targets for thieves and are well represented at the auction.

Various currency will be sold on Saturday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Able Auctions is located at 13557 77 Ave. in Surrey and will open its doors this Saturday at 9 a.m.