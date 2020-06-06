Vancouver police arrested 2 people after alleged assault at Friday's anti-racism rally

The Vancouver Police Department says two people were arrested after an alleged assault at Friday's otherwise peaceful protest against racism and police brutality.

Constable Tania Visintin said in a statement that the protest, which was attended by upwards of 5,000 people at its peak, was peaceful overall and everyone was co-operative.

She said toward the end of the event, instigators got involved with the protesters.

That resulted in two people being arrested in connection with an assault, and they were later released pending further investigation.

She says no more information about the arrests is available at this time and did not provide details about charges.

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Vancouver on Friday to spread the message that racism and police brutality aren't just American problems.

Within the first hour of the protest, the crowd had stretched beyond the edges of the plaza and reached two blocks south to West Hastings Street and one block west to Burrard Street.

The demonstration was one of many across Canada on Friday, sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.