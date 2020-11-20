Voyeurism charge recommended against Saanich, B.C., massage therapist

A charge of voyeurism has been recommended against a B.C. massage therapist relating to an incident at a Saanich clinic on Vancouver Island this past summer.

Saanich police say Gilles-Phillipe "Phil" Lavoie, 48, has been arrested and the investigation into the single incident is ongoing.

"This is an extremely disturbing incident that is alleged to have occurred and we have provided support to the victim involved," said Const. Markus Anastasiades. "We must appreciate and respect the privacy involved here, so we are not sharing any further details of the incident."

Lavoie was first arrested and released with conditions on Aug. 10, the day of the alleged incident.

According to the College of Massage Therapists of B.C., Lavoie voluntarily resigned on Aug. 28, three days before he was to appear at an emergency hearing called by the college.

"The conduct alleged is obviously very troubling and concerning and if it's proven to be true it would be completely unprofessional and unacceptable," said the college's CEO Eric Wredenhagen.

Lavoie is no longer authorized to practice in the province, and cannot call himself a registered massage therapist, massage therapist, registered massage practitioner, massage practitioner, or any abbreviations of those titles.

The allegation has not been proven in court.