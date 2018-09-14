Voyeur allegedly exposes himself in women's washroom at UBC residence

RCMP are searching for a man who they say exposed himself inside a women's washroom at a University of British Columbia residence Thursday evening.

University RCMP were called to a residence in the 1900 block of Lower Mall just after 7:30 p.m.

Police say a woman was showering in a women's-only washroom when a man spoke to her from another stall. A second woman walked in and saw the man, who was allegedly naked and masturbating.

Police say the man put his clothes back on and ran away toward the Lower Mall. Officers combed the area but weren't able to find the man.

The man is described as:

South Asian or Middle Eastern with dark skin.

Between 30 to 40 years old.

Roughly five feet eight inches tall.

Having an average build.

Sporting curly hair that's dark on the sides and lighter on top.

The man was wearing a light-coloured hoodie or a long-sleeved shirt, grey sweat pants and a small diamond or crystal earing.

UBC assisting female student

University RCMP say the incident is a reminder that people should call 911 immediately when a crime is happening.

Sgt. Janelle Shoihet says several witnesses spoke to the man in the washroom, but it wasn't until he ran off that police were called.

"This often happens," she said. "People don't feel comfortable. 'This isn't an emergency. This man isn't threatening me.' But he was committing a crime."

UBC says it's providing assistance to the female student involved.

"We take the safety and security of our entire campus — visitors, residents, students, staff and faculty — very seriously," said spokesperson Kurt Heinrich.

UBC declined to specify the residence involved or to give any more details, citing the active police investigation.

The university says its student housing office will be emailing all students residents with safety tips and details about the incident.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about the incident or man to contact them at 604-224-1322.