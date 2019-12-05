Voting underway for Metro Vancouver bus and SeaBus workers

Voting has begun for Coast Mountain Bus Company bus and SeaBus workers on the new tentative agreement struck last week with TransLink.

The ratification vote for the approximately 5,000 members of Unifor locals 111 and 2200 opened Thursday at 8 a.m. and runs until 8 p.m.

Unifor regional director Gavin McGarrigle is expected to announce the results and release the terms of the tentative new contract around 8:30 Thursday evening in Surrey.

A complete shutdown of the region's bus and SeaBus service was averted just after midnight on Nov. 27 when the union and management hammered out a last-minute deal.

Unifor members began limited job action on Nov. 1 involving an overtime ban for maintenance workers and uniform ban for drivers.

The issues at the heart of the dispute were working conditions, salaries and benefits.