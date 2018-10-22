Voter turnout drops for Vancouver municipal election

Few Lower Mainland cities saw more than 40 per cent of eligible voters cast ballots this weekend to decide their new local governments, according to preliminary election results.

In Vancouver, the voter turnout on Saturday has been estimated at about 39 per cent, with 176,744 ballots cast. That's down from 43 per cent in the 2014 civic election.

After a hard-fought mayoral race in Surrey, turnout has been estimated at about 33 per cent, while about 32 per cent of eligible voters turned out to vote in Burnaby.

Other estimated voter turnouts, calculated from numbers provided by Civic Info B.C., include:

Abbotsford: 36 per cent

Chilliwack: 39 per cent

Coquitlam: 25 per cent

Delta: 43 per cent

City of Langley: 25 per cent

Township of Langley: 30 per cent

Maple Ridge: 33 per cent

New Westminster: 28 per cent

City of North Vancouver: 34 per cent

District of North Vancouver: 37 per cent

Port Coquitlam: 28 per cent

Port Moody: 37 per cent

Richmond: 35 per cent

West Vancouver: 38 per cent

White Rock: 40 per cent

Full coverage of the 2018 B.C. Municipal Elections