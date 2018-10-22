Voter turnout drops for Vancouver municipal election
Few Lower Mainland cities saw more than 40 per cent of eligible voters cast ballots this weekend to decide their new local governments, according to preliminary election results.
In Vancouver, the voter turnout on Saturday has been estimated at about 39 per cent, with 176,744 ballots cast. That's down from 43 per cent in the 2014 civic election.
After a hard-fought mayoral race in Surrey, turnout has been estimated at about 33 per cent, while about 32 per cent of eligible voters turned out to vote in Burnaby.
Other estimated voter turnouts, calculated from numbers provided by Civic Info B.C., include:
- Abbotsford: 36 per cent
- Chilliwack: 39 per cent
- Coquitlam: 25 per cent
- Delta: 43 per cent
- City of Langley: 25 per cent
- Township of Langley: 30 per cent
- Maple Ridge: 33 per cent
- New Westminster: 28 per cent
- City of North Vancouver: 34 per cent
- District of North Vancouver: 37 per cent
- Port Coquitlam: 28 per cent
- Port Moody: 37 per cent
- Richmond: 35 per cent
- West Vancouver: 38 per cent
- White Rock: 40 per cent
