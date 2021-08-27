Volunteer-led team of veterans sifts through ashes of fire-ravaged homes in Lytton
Volunteers help recover Lytton residents' keepsakes
Team Rubicon Canada, a small group of military veterans and first responders from across the country, is helping residents in Lytton, B.C., recover personal belongings buried beneath the burned wreckage of their town.
The organization, which is a non profit, first launched it's sift and search services during the Fort McMurray wildfires in 2016.
The 12-person team has been on the ground in the Lytton area since July 12, starting its recovery efforts on the grounds of the Lytton First Nation.
Team leader Mark Eckley says during the first sifting operation Wednesday, they found an urn containing the ashes of a man's late wife and a coin collection from his children.
"It was quite a moving experience for our young sifters who are doing the work. It was emotional for the whole team," said Eckley.
Eckley says it was also an emotional experience for the resident whose home they were searching.
"He was overjoyed. He cried. He was very happy with us. He says it was the first time he has cried since the fire."
The team is still waiting for all clear from the Ministry of Environment before it can start recovery in the town itself.
