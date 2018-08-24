Space running low for dogs, horses and other animals displaced by wildfires

Volunteers and animal rescue groups are helping to care for the hundreds of pets and livestock displaced by wildfires in Northern B.C.

In Prince George, more than 60 dogs were registered with the B.C. SPCA, filling space at its regular shelter, as well as a temporary emergency shelter.

The City of Prince George worked with the organization to secure additional space in case another large influx of dogs arrive.

"We went to look at another site, just because we are really worried about that," said B.C. SPCA animal welfare manager Kim Monteith.

"We've had amazing support," Monteith said.

Kim Monteith is one of several BC SPCA employees from the Lower Mainland working at the emergency animal shelter. (Nicole Oud/CBC)

Sandra Datoff is one of the Prince George residents volunteering to walk the dogs.

"The dogs are in a pretty stressful situation right here," she said. "But you get them out for a walk, and they're just so happy."

Datoff is also hosting a cat in her home to help free up kennel space.

"My own dog is a little upset with me, but the cat's fitting in well."

Volunteers learn techniques for walking the sometimes stressed dogs at daily orientation sessions.

Burns Lake area residents and businesses have donated more than $1,700 to help buy feed for evacuated animals. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC)

It's not just house pets being displaced by the fires.

About 400 sheep, goats, horses and other livestock are staying at the fairgrounds near Burns Lake.

It's one of the main reasons why the Lakes District Fall Fair organizers decided to cancel this year's fair.

"We couldn't say to [the evacuees], 'OK, please remove your animals from the fairground, so we can have a fair,'" said Naida Hazelton.

Many of the evacuees would have been exhibiting their animals at the fair, she adds.

Residents are not only donating money to purchase feed for the animals, they are also volunteering their time.

"People will just arrive and say what can we do ... and everybody just pitches in and helps," Hazelton said.

"People really care in this community."

The B.C. SPCA has compiled a Q&A for animal owners affected by wildfires, from where to take pets to how to help those left behind.

The CBC's Nicole Oud visits the emergency shelter in Prince George set up to look after dogs belonging to B.C. wildfire evacuees. 3:27

