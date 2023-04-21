West Vancouver man fined $5K for backyard feeding of black bears

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says a West Vancouver, B.C., man will have to pay $5,000 for feeding black bears in the backyard of a property in the district in 2018.

BCCOS said in a tweet Thursday that Vitali Shevchenko pleaded guilty to feeding dangerous wildlife, a violation under the B.C. Wildlife Act.

The fine and plea are in relation to an investigation that began in 2018 when video was posted on social media showing the feeding of a black bear and a cub from the window and door of a West Vancouver home.

Court records show Vitali Shevchenko faced two charges under the Wildlife Act.

One charge was stayed, and Shevcheko was fined $5,000 Wednesday in provincial court in North Vancouver, B.C., after pleading guilty to the single count of feeding dangerous wildlife.

Instagram videos show girls handfeeding bears Duration 0:53 Conservationists warn that bears that get used to humans can become dangerous.

BCCOS says the B.C. Wildlife Act prohibits such close contact with wild animals because it is a serious public safety risk, as people could be hurt by the animals, and it can lead to the animal becoming conditioned to human food.

"Feeding dangerous wildlife compromises the safety of both people and wildlife," said BCCOS Sgt. Simon Gravel on social media. "The best thing people can do to help keep people safe and wildlife wild is to not feed them and secure all attractants."

The service said the majority of the fine will go toward the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation to support wildlife and habitat projects, as well as environmental education programs.