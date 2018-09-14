Vision Vancouver not running a mayoral candidate

Vision Vancouver will not be running a mayoral candidate in the upcoming municipal elections.

"This was a difficult decision, because we believe our chances would have been very good, but we believe this decision is the right decision for our city," Vision executive director Ange Valentini said in a statement.

The announcement comes four days after Squamish hereditary Chief Ian Campbell announced in a statement that he would be exiting the race, a decision he acknowledged "may be a surprise to many."

The last-minute decision triggered speculation about whether Vision councillors Andrea Reimer or Heather Deal would choose to run.

In January, Mayor Gregor Robertson, who led a Vision Vancouver slate at city hall, announced he would not be running for re-election.

Party may endorse another candidate

The statement said Vision will now undertake the formal process to decide whether to formally endorse another candidate but did recognize two other candidates.

"Vancouver residents are fortunate to have two other excellent candidates for mayor in Shauna Sylvester and Kennedy Stewart and running another mayoral candidate at this late date creates too much risk that the NPA or one of the other right-wing parties would win and take Vancouver backwards," it read.

The party is running five candidates for city council, three candidates for school board, and two candidates for park board.

Voters go to the polls on Oct. 20.

