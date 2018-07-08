Vision Vancouver reveals candidates for October municipal election

Vision Vancouver has named its slate of candidates to run in the October 20 municipal election.

Party members spent Sunday voting between eight different candidates to join current councillor Heather Deal who is the only Vision incumbent running to retain her seat.

Currently Vision has five of the 10 seats on Vancouver's city council.

The party has nominated four other candidates including Deal.

They are:

Two of ​Vision Vancouver's school board nominees were acclaimed to join current trustee Allan Wong on the October ballot. They are:

For the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation Board, Vision Vancouver will run:

Squamish hereditary chief and councillor, Ian Campbell, was named as Vision Vancouver's mayoral candidate in June.

"I'm proud to lead a new Vision team that is progressive, diverse, and represents our growing and changing city," said Campbell in a release on Sunday.

He said the party is committed to the empty homes tax, getting a Broadway subway line built and finding solutions to the city's opioid crisis.​

Other parties

Other Vancouver parties, including the Greens, COPE and OneCity have already nominated their candidates.

The NPA nominated Ken Sim as its mayoral candidate in June, but has not yet selected other candidates.

The Vision Vancouver council candidates joining <a href="https://twitter.com/VanRealDeal?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VanRealDeal</a> on the ballot : four of the 25+ people you can consider voting for in October! <a href="https://t.co/i2xN9hiuiY">pic.twitter.com/i2xN9hiuiY</a> —@j_mcelroy

