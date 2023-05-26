Content
British Columbia

Visible mending embraces imperfection while giving clothes a new life, says B.C. artist

Textile artist Heather Cameron offers workshops every Wednesday at the library on Galiano Island showing people how to mend their clothing.

The craft creates beautiful, unique pieces while keeping clothing out of landfills

A woman stands in front of a wooden craft workshop, holding up a brown sweater with rainbow embroidered patches.
Textile artist Heather Cameron stands in front of her Gabriola Island studio, holding a sweater she mended. (Margaret Gallagher/CBC)

Textile artist Heather Cameron believes imperfections are to be celebrated, rather than covered up. 

Cameron specializes in the functional art of visible mending. Rather than throwing away damaged clothing or repairing it in a way that hides flaws, visible mending decorates the imperfections. 

"Things actually might be more interesting or more beautiful because they're not perfect," she said from her Gabriola Island workshop, a cozy cedar structure lined with fabric, books, and artwork. 

It can be done through different techniques, including visible stitching, patches, or embroidery. 

A brown plaid fabric is pictured with a smattering of gold fabric in a circle.
Cameron repaired a hole in this shirt she found in a thrift shop with gold stitching. (Submitted by Heather Cameron)

For Cameron, it's a way to give old clothing a new life and consume more sustainably. 

But it's also a way of showing care and appreciation for a piece, she says.

"The little signs of damage or wear actually tell a story," said Cameron, adding that the care and patience that goes into repairing a damaged garment add another layer to its story. 

And Cameron wants to share the craft. She hosts a mending group at the library on Galiano Island each Wednesday where people can drop in with items they wish to mend. 

The word "Mended" is stitched in red over a clothing tag.
After public workshops Cameron held were well attended, she began hosting a weekly mending group at the library at Galiano Island. (Heather Cameron)

The practice is inspired by a centuries-old Japanese technique called boro, where layers of cloth are stitched together. 

Cameron says reusing clothing in this way highlights the meaningful connection between humans and what they wear. 

"It keeps us warm and safe, it can make us feel like we're really cool, or it can make us feel more powerful," she said. 

A woman is pictured holding a black sweater with white embroidery in clusters throughout the sweater.
Heather Cameron is pictured at her Galiano Island home holding a sweater she repaired. (Heather Cameron)

In the spirit of embracing imperfection, Cameron says she has been trying to accept a creature notorious for wrecking clothing: moths. 

While clothes that moths have feasted on are often seen as wrecked, Cameron sees them as projects the insects have left her to work on. 

"They need to eat, they find some nice, tasty, fine merino," she said. 

"I'm letting the moths show me the way."

North by Northwest17:39Artist Heather Cameron on Visible Mending
Textile artist Heather Cameron takes NXNW host Margaret Gallagher on a tour of her studio on Gabriola Island, where they talk about the intricate and functional art of visible mending.

