Visible mending embraces imperfection while giving clothes a new life, says B.C. artist

Textile artist Heather Cameron believes imperfections are to be celebrated, rather than covered up.

Cameron specializes in the functional art of visible mending. Rather than throwing away damaged clothing or repairing it in a way that hides flaws, visible mending decorates the imperfections.

"Things actually might be more interesting or more beautiful because they're not perfect," she said from her Gabriola Island workshop, a cozy cedar structure lined with fabric, books, and artwork.

It can be done through different techniques, including visible stitching, patches, or embroidery.

Cameron repaired a hole in this shirt she found in a thrift shop with gold stitching. (Submitted by Heather Cameron)

For Cameron, it's a way to give old clothing a new life and consume more sustainably.

But it's also a way of showing care and appreciation for a piece, she says.

"The little signs of damage or wear actually tell a story," said Cameron, adding that the care and patience that goes into repairing a damaged garment add another layer to its story.

And Cameron wants to share the craft. She hosts a mending group at the library on Galiano Island each Wednesday where people can drop in with items they wish to mend.

After public workshops Cameron held were well attended, she began hosting a weekly mending group at the library at Galiano Island. (Heather Cameron)

The practice is inspired by a centuries-old Japanese technique called boro, where layers of cloth are stitched together.

Cameron says reusing clothing in this way highlights the meaningful connection between humans and what they wear.

"It keeps us warm and safe, it can make us feel like we're really cool, or it can make us feel more powerful," she said.

Heather Cameron is pictured at her Galiano Island home holding a sweater she repaired. (Heather Cameron)

In the spirit of embracing imperfection, Cameron says she has been trying to accept a creature notorious for wrecking clothing: moths.

While clothes that moths have feasted on are often seen as wrecked, Cameron sees them as projects the insects have left her to work on.

"They need to eat, they find some nice, tasty, fine merino," she said.

"I'm letting the moths show me the way."