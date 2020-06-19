Virtual event opens space for Black, Indigenous and people of colour fighting burnout

An online event in Vancouver Thursday night hopes to create space for Black, Indigenous and people of colour to address the significant mental health toll of the past few weeks' renewed focus on racism and the accompanying calls to action.

Event organizer Nate Sabine says the fight against racism can be all-encompassing, but with ongoing protests, 24/7 online activism and traumatic news stories, that fight can be exhausting.

"I think the hurt in the community is pretty extensive. It's not just for BIPOC, it's for everybody. White allies as well," said Sabine, who is the director of business development for Blueprint Events in Vancouver.

"Especially for younger kids who live in the social media world, there's no escape from it."

Thursday evening's event, livestreamed from Fortune Sound Club, is a chance to take a break from the relentlessness of that cycle.

The event features a wide array of panellists who will be talking about their own experiences. The goal of the seminar is to destigmatize mental health issues while highlighting different approaches to coping and wellness.

Sabine, who is Black, says recent events have brought up a lot of hurt and trauma.

"This is ongoing work. You need to be able to cope with the stress you're feeling, stay in the fight, stay positive, stay focused," said Sabine.

You can livestream the event at the Fortune Sound Club website. Donations to the event will go to the Vancouver Black Therapy and Advocacy Fund.