Violent incident on Burnaby campus has SFU student worried for safety

An SFU student is questioning school safety after a male student became violent last week, injuring at least two others on the Burnaby campus.

Witness Ashley Lee was at her evening English class in the basement of Robert C. Brown Hall when a male student in the classroom next door punched a female student in the face.

"Someone was screaming bloody murder," she said. "Our super amazing prof, Orion Kidder, went out to see what was going on. He somehow got [the male student] out into the hall where there were less people."

Doors couldn't be easily locked

Kidder instructed Lee and the other students to lock the classroom doors but they were unable to without a key.

"Because the doors didn't lock, this guy came in and said something to the effect of 'don't be afraid of me.' But then he proceeded to flip a table and start throwing chairs," said Lee.

"While that was happening, Orion was telling at us to 'get out, run!' I'm glad he did, because when you're frozen with fear, you're not thinking clearly."

Lee said one female classmate suffered a concussion and cuts from being hit by a chair. Another female student suffered bruises.

In an email to CBC, Dr. Orion Kidder said the male student identified himself as bipolar and suicidal. Kidder was eventually able to calm the man.

'Terrifying, violent incident'

"I kept my tone gentle and low. I stayed outside of his reach and didn't make any sudden movements. Basically, I tried to keep his focus on me, so that he wouldn't go after anyone else," wrote Kidder.

"It was a terrifying, violent incident."

The incident took place in the bottom floor classrooms of the Robert C. Brown building at the SFU Burnaby campus. Students say there is little or no cell phone reception at that location. (Google Street View)

Burnaby RCMP Staff Sgt. Maj. John Buis said the male student was taken into custody under the Mental Health Act and that an investigation is ongoing. Buis also said the male student and the female student who was punched were known to each other.

In a statement, SFU said "the student in question is no longer on campus" but did not elaborate.

Lee says the incident raises a number of campus safety concerns. including the inability to lock classroom doors and poor cell phone coverage in Robert C. Brown Hall.

She is also unhappy about SFU's response in the aftermath and especially upset over a psychologist and security guard who were sent to speak to her class.

"What we got was damage control and them telling us that this situation was no big deal and that we were overreacting," she said.

"We're all really worried because he's clearly mentally unstable and can just come back at any moment. We're scared that SFU isn't doing anything."

In the statement, SFU said, "we are actively monitoring the situation and supporting students who were involved to ensure they have access to any supports they may need."

