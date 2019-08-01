89-year-old suffers facial injuries in apparent machete attack: RCMP

Comox Valley RCMP say a senior was assaulted in his car in Courtenay, B.C., early Wednesday by a man wielding what may have been a machete.

The 89-year-old victim was inside his parked car on the 400 block of 5th Street when he was approached by a man on a bicycle at around 4:15 a.m., who asked him for a cigarette, according to an RCMP statement.

When the victim told the man he didn't have one, the man assaulted him with what appeared to be a machete, police said.

The senior drove himself to the Comox Valley RCMP detachment to report the attack. The statement said he suffered multiple facial wounds and was taken to hospital.

'Appears to be completely unprovoked'

"At this point in the investigation, the attack appears to be completely unprovoked," RCMP Const. Monika Terragni said in the statement.

The suspect is described as being in his 20s, with a dark complexion, and wearing something on his head.

Police are looking for the public's help to find witnesses and surveillance footage of the incident.