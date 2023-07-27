Vancouver Island's major crime unit investigating suspicious death in Oak Bay

Vancouver Island's major crime unit has taken over the investigation of a suspicious death in Oak Bay.

The Oak Bay police were called to the 200 block of Beach Drive after two passersby found a man's body lying in the bushes at around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

"We received a report from two people who were walking in the 200 block of Beach Drive who had discovered a deceased adult male," said Chief Const. Mark Fisher. "Our members attended and spoke to those two witnesses, and then following that, we contacted the detectives."

In a statement, detectives from the Saanich police Major Crime Unit said they were treating the death as suspicious.

"As a result, the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) has taken over the investigation and is working with the Oak Bay Police, Saanich Police and B.C. Coroner's Service," Saanich police said.

Officials say the investigation is still in its preliminary stages and have not disclosed the identity of the deceased man.

"While no arrests have been made, this appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no perceived risk to the public," they said in a statement.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the VIIMCU at 250-380-6211.