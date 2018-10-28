Vigil planned in Vancouver for victims of Pittsburgh synagogue attack

A community memorial will be held in Vancouver to commemorate the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

The memorial will be held at the Wosk Auditorium at the Jewish Community Centre at 950 West 41st Ave. on Sunday at 4 p.m. PT, according to a statement from the Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver.

The Federation is asking anyone attending the vigil to leave backpacks and oversized bags at home for security reasons.

Eleven people were killed and six injured when a gunman opened fire at a baby naming ceremony the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighbourhood Saturday.

Please join us today at 4pm at the <a href="https://twitter.com/JCCVancouver?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JCCVancouver</a> Wosk Auditorium for a community memorial led by our congregational rabbis. We will stand together with the Tree of Life * Or L’Simcha Congregation and the Jewish community of Pittsburgh as they mourn. <a href="https://t.co/fAYFmWT8mv">https://t.co/fAYFmWT8mv</a> —@JewishVancouver

Police said a suspect, 46-year-old Robert Bowers, was in custody after the attack.

The gunman shouted "All Jews must die" when he stormed the synagogue, according to local media and authorities.

Jewish communities across Canada are gathering for memorial demonstrations. Vigils are planned at Montreal's Holocaust museum, at the Human Rights Monument in Ottawa and at Montreal's Beth Israel Beth Aaron synagogue.

With files from The Canadian Press