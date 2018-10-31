'We need to find co-existence': Vigil for Pittsburgh shooting victims held at UBC

Around 100 people gathered for a vigil at the University of British Columbia's Hillel House on Tuesday night to honour the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

Eleven people were killed and six injured when a gunman opened fire at a baby naming ceremony at the Tree of Life synagogue in the city's Squirrel Hill neighbourhood Saturday.

People lit candles while the names and ages of the 11 victims were read out, along with a short anecdote about each person.

Special prayers for the dead at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ubc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ubc</a> campus memorial for 11 victims of the shooting in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pittsburg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pittsburg</a> <a href="https://t.co/p3pcRm4G6K">pic.twitter.com/p3pcRm4G6K</a> —@Meerakati

Rabbi Philip Bregman told the crowd, who huddled together holding candles, that he was "profoundly saddened, but not shocked."

"We are here today because at an institution such as a university, we need to find a better way, we need to find coexistence," he said.

Rabbi Jonathan Infeld, himself from Pittsburgh, told the crowd he'd received many letters of support over the past few days, but that the most powerful came from the leader of a local mosque.

"I responded to this letter even though it was late at night, immediately," he said.

"I want to encourage all of us to really use this moment as a catalyst in order to bring more love into this world, so that we join together not only holding candles and mourning in the future, but we join together as a community, not only here at UBC, but beyond, in love."

Around 100 people huddled together and lit candles. (CBC)

With files from Meera Bains