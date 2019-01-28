Vigil marks 1 year since slaying of Granville Street nightclub worker
Family, friends demand justice for 23-year-old Kris Thind who died Jan. 27, 2018
The family and friends of a 23-year-old nightclub worker slain a year ago Sunday held a vigil to mark the anniversary and ask for help in solving the crime.
On Jan. 27, 2018, Kalwinder Thind, who went by Kal or Kris, died after he was stabbed during an altercation outside the Cabana Lounge on Granville Street.
Police said Thind, who worked at the club, was trying to break up an alcohol-fuelled fight.
His friend Andrew Kochhar organized the vigil. A similar one was held days after his death.
"Every single day we just think about Kris and we think about how there hasn't been any sort of justice," said Kochhar.
Police have said that a key to solving the case is for people who have raw video footage of the incident and are willing to speak with investigators to come forward.
"I'm sure that law enforcement is doing everything that is needed," Kochhar said.
"It's the people in this society that are holding back and that's just even more wrong than taking someone's life."
With files from Jon Hernandez
