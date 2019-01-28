The family and friends of a 23-year-old nightclub worker slain a year ago Sunday held a vigil to mark the anniversary and ask for help in solving the crime.

On Jan. 27, 2018, Kalwinder Thind, who went by Kal or Kris, died after he was stabbed during an altercation outside the Cabana Lounge on Granville Street.

Police said Thind, who worked at the club, was trying to break up an alcohol-fuelled fight.

His friend Andrew Kochhar organized the vigil. A similar one was held days after his death.

"Every single day we just think about Kris and we think about how there hasn't been any sort of justice," said Kochhar.

Kalwinder Thind, 23, died in hospital after he was stabbed while trying to break up a fight, according to Vancouver police. (Richmond Chrysler/Facebook)

Police have said that a key to solving the case is for people who have raw video footage of the incident and are willing to speak with investigators to come forward.

"I'm sure that law enforcement is doing everything that is needed," Kochhar said.

"It's the people in this society that are holding back and that's just even more wrong than taking someone's life."