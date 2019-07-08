Vancouver film fest executive director to leave after 2019 festival

The executive director of the Vancouver International Film Festival is stepping down.

In a statement, Jacqueline Dupuis says she's leaving following the 2019 festival "to pursue other professional and personal interests."

The 38th edition of the festival runs Sept. 26 to Oct. 11.

Dupuis says she joined VIFF eight years ago "inspired by the innovative spirit of Vancouver, its unique place in the world and powerful creative ecosystem."

She says her mandate was "to develop a model for sustainability that would address major changes to how people find and experience films."

She also tried to expand VIFF's mission and programming "to celebrate excellence in all areas of screen-based storytelling, strengthen community ties and create unique events that bring people together to share in the power of cinema."

Dupuis will act as an adviser to the board and senior leadership team in the coming months to help with a succession plan.

"I'm proud to leave VIFF with all aspects of the business growing, having implemented a newly structured organizational model, and with a strong and talented team in place," Dupuis said in the statement posted Monday.

"The future of VIFF is bright and I'm excited to see how it continues to evolve."