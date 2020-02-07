Here are the stories of the B.C. victims of Flight 752
176 people died after the flight was shot out of the sky by an Iranian missile after taking off from Tehran
On January 8, 176 people on board Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 died when the aircraft was downed by an Iranian missile after taking off from Tehran.
The Canadian government said 138 of the passengers were bound for Canada and, of those, at least 15 had ties to British Columbia.
Here are their stories:
Ardalan Ebnoddin Hamidi, Niloofar Razzaghi, Kamyar Ebnoddin Hamidi
Ardalan Hamidi, 49, and Niloofar Razzaghi, 45, stayed in regular contact with their family in Iran after immigrating to B.C. in 1998. They welcomed their son Kamyar in 2004.
To read more visit:
Roja Omidbakhsh
Roja Omidbakhsh made the long flight last August from her home in Tehran to Canada, where the 23-year-old would begin her new life as a commerce student at the University of Victoria.
To read more visit:
Firouzeh Madani and Naser Pourshaban Oshibi
When Firouzeh Madani and Naser Pourshaban Oshibi came to Canada with their daughter in 2013, the family physicians from Iran had big dreams for themselves and their only child.
To read more visit:
Delaram Dadashnejad
Delaram Dadashnejad only booked her seat on Flight 752 after her student visa arrived too late, so she had to cancel her original flight with Lufthansa on Dec. 17. She decided to stay until January to spend more time with family.
To read more visit:
Hossein (Daniel) Saket and Fatemeh (Faye) Kazerani
The family and friends of Daniel and Faye Saket describe them as a committed and loving couple with a zest for life and adventure.
To read more visit:
Ayeshe Pourghaderi and Fatemah Pasavand
Friends described Ayeshe Pourghaderi as lovely, kind and a hard worker who loved her daughter deeply. Fatemah Pasavand was a high school student who was excited about her upcoming 18th birthday and high school graduation.
To read more visit:
Mohammad Hossein and Zeynab Asadi-Lari
Former UBC student Mohammad Hossein Asadi-Lari was full of warmth, a friend says, while his sister Zeynab Asadi-Lari was studying to be a doctor.
Mehran Abtahi
Mehran Abtahi, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC, is remembered as a kind, "pure soul" who wanted to spend his life researching better, more sustainable ways to clean wastewater for communities.
To read more visit: