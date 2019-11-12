Video shows man taking poppy donation box from Langley gas station

Security footage captured in a Langley gas station shows what appears to be a man stealing a poppy donation box.

The footage, shot at the Husky Station on 216 Street in Milner just after 8 a.m. on Thursday, shows a man and woman entering the store together.

The woman talks to the cashier, while the man uses a sweater to grab the donation box and leave with it.

Long Nguyen, who owns the gas station, said he wasn't in the store when the incident occurred, but noticed the box was missing later, watched the surveillance footage, and then contacted Langley RCMP.

Nguyen said customers told him they'd heard of other similar incidents in the area.

"It's very sad, that's all I can say ... as a business owner people come in here and pick things up time to time. But this is for the vets," he said.

The woman in the video had brown hair pulled back into a bun, and wore a black coat with a fur trim on the hood. The man had brown hair, a beard, and wore a navy blue hoodie that said "CAPTAIN."

Langley RCMP Sgt. Don Davidson said no one has been charged with the theft so far, but one man was arrested over the weekend.

Davidson said he is "pretty confident" the man, who was released with a notice to appear in court, will be charged once the RCMP have completed their review of the video footage.