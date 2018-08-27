Video captures suspect in card skimming scam

Transit Police have released photos of the alleged suspect in an incident of credit/debit card skimming on Metro Vancouver's Canada Line SkyTrain in July.

Police issued a warning on July 11 after they located debit/credit card skimmers attached to three Compass Card vending machines at the Vancouver International Airport and Vancouver City Centre stations.

As part of their investigation, police determined the skimmers were made up of two parts: a camera and a card reader. The camera was used to film people entering their security pin and the card reader collected data from the card.

Police were able to seize the skimmers before the suspect could return and retrieve any card information. They say they have not received any customer complaints about compromised information.

Police went through the surveillance video and isolated footage of who they suspect installed the skimmers. They describe him as white, 30 to 40 years old, between six feet one inch to six feet two inches tall, with medium brown hair. At the time he was wearing a navy blue suit, pointed dress shoes and was carrying a messenger bag.

They are asking for anyone with information about the suspect to contact their tip line at 604-516-7419.