Remembrance Day ceremonies to be streamed online as cities ask people to stay home

People are being asked to commemorate Remembrance Day at home on Nov. 11 as COVID-19 cases across the province continue to rise.

The city of Vancouver will host a modified version of the annual Remembrance Day ceremony at Victory Square, which will be live-streamed.

The square will be closed to the public, and there will be no parade or screens for viewing the ceremony at the site.

A limited number of official wreaths will be placed, and members of the public are being told not to gather after the ceremony to place their poppy on the cenotaph.

The annual Remembrance Day ceremony at Victory Square honours Canada's veterans, and this year marks the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. The service is organized by the Vancouver Remembrance Day Committee, a volunteer group established by the city in 1946.

The city of Surrey will also live stream its Remembrance day event on Facebook. The Cloverdale cenotaph will be closed to the public.