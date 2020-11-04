Remembrance Day ceremonies to be streamed online as cities ask people to stay home
Popular gathering places for the Nov. 11 ceremony will be closed to the public
People are being asked to commemorate Remembrance Day at home on Nov. 11 as COVID-19 cases across the province continue to rise.
The city of Vancouver will host a modified version of the annual Remembrance Day ceremony at Victory Square, which will be live-streamed.
The square will be closed to the public, and there will be no parade or screens for viewing the ceremony at the site.
A limited number of official wreaths will be placed, and members of the public are being told not to gather after the ceremony to place their poppy on the cenotaph.
The annual Remembrance Day ceremony at Victory Square honours Canada's veterans, and this year marks the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. The service is organized by the Vancouver Remembrance Day Committee, a volunteer group established by the city in 1946.
The city of Surrey will also live stream its Remembrance day event on Facebook. The Cloverdale cenotaph will be closed to the public.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.