Victoria woman faces $75,000 fine, jail time after dog dies in hot car

A woman who is accused of letting her dog die after she left it in a car last July has been charged with animal cruelty.

Stephanie Skinner of Victoria has been charged with causing an animal to continue to be in distress under B.C.'s Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The B.C. SPCA says Skinner left her dog, a Boston terrier, in a car for seven hours on July 23, 2018. All of the windows were closed and temperatures in the area reached 30 C that day. When she returned to the vehicle, the dog was dead.

If convicted, Skinner faces a $75,000 fine, up to two years in jail and up to a lifetime ban on owning animals.

In a release, Eileen Drever with the B.C. SPCA called the incident "tragic and preventable."

"Even 10 minutes in a hot, unventilated car can be fatal for an animal — an animal left for seven hours in those temperatures would not have stood a chance," Drever said.

Skinner is scheduled to make her first court appearance on March 28.