Victoria police investigate unprovoked violent attack in James Bay neighbourhood

Police are investigating after a woman was randomly attacked in the James Bay neighborhood of Victoria on Saturday evening.

The woman was walking her dog around 10 p.m. PT on the 400 block of Simcoe Street when a man pushed her from behind into the corner of a building face-first, Victoria police said in a news release.

The man searched through her pockets as the woman lay on the ground, but did not steal anything, before fleeing the scene.

The woman suffered lacerations and head injuries. She reported the incident to police on Tuesday after going to the hospital for additional symptoms from the head injury.

Police said her injuries are not life-threatening, but continue to impact her well-being.

The suspect is described as a six-feet tall Caucasian man with a slim build around the age of 50, with grey hair, and was wearing a blue or green jacket at the time of the attack.

Officers are asking for witnesses or anyone with surveillance footage from the 400 block of Simcoe Street to call the VicPD Report Desk at (250) 995-7654 extension 1.