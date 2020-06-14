Man arrested after knocking woman to the ground while walking in Victoria, police say

A man who slammed a woman to the ground in a "random and unprovoked" assault on Saturday has been arrested, Victoria police say.

The 29-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk in the 2900-block of Douglas Street at around 11 a.m. PT.

In a surveillance video released by the Victoria Police Department, a man can be seen walking down the sidewalk toward her.

As he approaches, he knocks the woman onto her back, and then continues walking.

The woman sustained minor injuries.

An officer was driving in the 800-block of Caledonia Avenue on Saturday evening when a man waved him down, police said.

The man was identified as the suspect in the assault from earlier in the day and was arrested.

Police said he has since been released on a promise to appear in court.