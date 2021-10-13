Victoria woman arrested for allegedly threatening to stab B.C. Ferries staff after attempted robbery

A Victoria woman was arrested over the Thanksgiving weekend after threatening to stab B.C. Ferries staff members with a knife, following the attempted robbery of a passenger, according to police.

On Oct. 9, RCMP say they were called to the Swartz Bay ferry terminal for a report of a woman trying to rob another passenger of their cellphone.

When the person refused to give their phone up, police say "an altercation" took place, and B.C. Ferries staff intervened. The woman allegedly threatened to stab the staff and ran away from the terminal.

Police say they received another call that the same woman was trying to break into a home in the Lands End area, west of the ferry terminal.

When officers found the woman, they say they managed to de-escalate the situation and the woman gave up a knife, after which she was arrested.

No one was harmed.

"This was a dynamic and dangerous situation for everyone involved," RCMP Cpl. Andres Sanchez said in a news release.

"Whenever a suspect brandishes a weapon, police officers are forced to make split second decisions. The officers in this situation used good judgment and relied upon sound de-escalation techniques to address a very agitated individual."

Police are recommending multiple charges including robbery, mischief, assault with a weapon, and break and enter.