Toilets and trash featured in Victoria exhibition about local history of water and waste

There are some dirty pictures on public display at one of Victoria's oldest homes right now.

Built in the early 1860's, Point Ellice House Museum and Gardens was a family home for more than a century before it was turned over to the province in the 1970s and became the national and provincial historic site it is today.

And now until the end of the year, people are invited to check out the museum's latest feature exhibition exploring two basic human needs that city residents face regardless of the decade— dumping waste and accessing clean water.

Using images, stories, and artifacts, Springs and Scavengers: Waste and Water in Victoria, 1842 to 1915 tells the story of basic human needs, and how those needs were dealt with back in the day.

Scavengers refers to people who once collected trash and sewage in the city, usually by horse and cart and disposed of it.

The fascinating history of water, and how we've dumped our waste in Victoria (night soil scavengers scattering their offerings on the James Bay mud flats, dumping garbage into the ocean, and more) at the <a href="https://twitter.com/ElliceHouse?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ElliceHouse</a> “Springs and Scavengers” exhibit. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyj?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyj</a> <a href="https://t.co/TkDdsEHc6s">pic.twitter.com/TkDdsEHc6s</a> —@GregorCraigie

The exhibit includes photographs of flat-bottomed barges loaded with trash that would be towed out to into the Juan de Fuca Straight and sunk at sea. Kelly Black, the museum's executive director, said dumping garbage off the coast was common place for the city from 1892 to 1959.

Sewage, however, was often disposed of onshore. In fact, according to Black, where the Empress Hotel is now was once a dumping ground for human excrement, as was the area now known as Cook Street Village.

A collection of chamber pots, commodes and slop buckets are also on display for people to check out too — and don't worry, they've been scrubbed since last use.

"You might see some stains that have been there for a long, long time," said Black with a chuckle.

North Dairy Pumping Station was built in 1900 to increase capacity/pressure of Victoria’s water supply. No longer needed by 1912, it was then used for jam making and canning. It is now home to The Keg. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SpringsAndScavengers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SpringsAndScavengers</a> <br>.<br>.<br>Image A-06737, BCA. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YYJ?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YYJ</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VictoriaBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VictoriaBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHistory?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHistory</a> <a href="https://t.co/4E6t8uoWMt">pic.twitter.com/4E6t8uoWMt</a> —@ElliceHouse



Visitors will also learn about how the city provided residents with drinking water before the Sooke Lake Reservoir, the main reservoir now for the region, was built in 1915.



From private wells, to putrid water piped in from nearby lakes, the exhibition provides a detailed timeline of how an expanding coastal city kept up with the demand for potable water.

To learn more about the exhibition, check out the museum's website, or visit Point Ellice House and Gardens at 2616 Pleasant Street n the capital city. The feature exhibit and grounds are open Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.