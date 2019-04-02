Victoria velodrome association floats plan for $120M multi-use complex

The Greater Victoria Velodrome Association is shopping around a plan to build a $120-million velodrome complex in the municipality of Saanich, B.C.

A velodrome is a circular or oval-shaped track where cyclists train and compete, safe from road traffic.

David Attwell, a board member with the association, says it's standard now throughout the world to develop cyclists through velodrome and track programs.

"And that's how you get Olympians," he told On the Island host Gregor Craigie.

The association's current facility—Westshore Velodrome in Colwood—is an outdoor concrete track. It is used only four months of the year and it's aging.

The in-field of the facility is used by rugby, soccer and lacrosse players. Attwell says there's a lot of competition for time at the track and demand for the use of the track for cycling. A bigger facility is needed, he says.

Multi-use facility

The new building would be multi-use and community-based and include an indoor velodrome, according to Attwell.

"The problem is the velodrome by itself is not a financially viable option ... Instead of thinking of it as a stadium with a velodrome, think of how European cities have a piazza, and around that piazza are hotels and residences and commercial space."

The proposed hotels, residences and commercial space would cost between $70 and $85 million to build. The cost for the velodrome, other sporting facilities and a recreation centre component would be $20 million, says Attwell.

Attwell says the complex would include an open public space that could be used for exhibitions, conventions and concerts.

The association is considering multiple Victoria sites for the complex, including University Heights and Tillicum Centre.

Attwell says the Greater Victoria Velodrome Association does not have a development partner. He says Saanich doesn't have a capital budget for projects like the velodrome. The association is therefore aiming for the private sector to build the complex. They would then run it as a facility or lease it to the city.

Attwell says they do not yet have a projected timeline for the project.

