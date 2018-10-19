Lisa Helps looking to be re-elected in Victoria, Nanaimo getting new mayor

In the City of Victoria, the mayoral race is a three-way contest between incumbent Lisa Helps and two challengers without previous elected experience: business consultant Stephen Hammond and political consultant Mike Geoghegan.

In 2014, Helps was elected the new mayor of Victoria, defeating two-term incumbent Dean Fortin by fewer than 100 votes.

In the past four years, she worked to get the new Johnson Street bridge built, worked collaboratively with neighbouring municipalities to start construction on a sewage treatment plant for the capital region, and brokered a deal with the federal and provincial governments for affordable housing.

She was criticized, though, for implementing controversial bike lanes, the handling of an investigation into the city's disgraced former chief of police and the removal of the John A. Macdonald statue.

Hammond became a household name after forming a group called Mad As Hell to speak up for residents who felt city hall was not doing enough to protect neighbours from the side effects of a long-running tent city on the lawn of Victoria's courthouse.

Mike Geoghegan promises speedier approvals for housing developments and a publicly available record of how councillors vote on given issues.

Ten candidates ran for mayor in this election.

Victoria has eight council seats.

Saanich

In Saanich, incumbent Mayor Richard Atwell is being challenged by Fred Haynes, a city councillor.

Atwell proposed a vacant building that used to be a library could be used for temporary modular housing on offer from the province. He's also promising to fast-track affordable housing projects.

Haynes's platform focused on various measures to improve access to a mix of different types of housing.

Saanich has eight council seats.

Nanaimo

In Nanaimo, NDP MLA Leonard Krog is running for mayor against Don Hubbard and Raymond Farmere.

Leonard Krog announced he would run for mayor in July 2018 but would stay on as a provincial MLA until the election. (NDP)

If Krog wins, he has promised to step down from his provincial seat and force a byelection, which could have implications for the balance of power in Victoria.

For the past two years, Nanaimo's city hall has been wracked by infighting — including a lawsuit the city filed against previous mayor Bill McKay, investigations by RCMP and special prosecutors, as well as the departures of over three dozen city staff.

McKay announced in August he would not seek re-election.

Nanaimo has eight council seats.

Langford

Stew Young is looking to retain his seat as mayor of the fastest growing municipality in the Capital Regional District. His is being challenged by Robert Fraser.

Langford has a population of more than 25,000 but, due to its growing size, has housing challenges. This fall, a homeless camp was set up in Goldstream Provincial Park, which lies in its boundaries.

Langford has six council seats.

Oak Bay

In the District of Oak Bay, the race for mayor is between Coun. Kevin Murdoch and incumbent Nils Jensen.

Both candidates agree that the leafy, single-family-home-dominated district needs more housing, but they differed on how to get there.

Jensen is pushing a plan to allow legal secondary suites, but the idea has been in community consultation since 2015.

Murdoch favours small-scale density and campaigned on a plan to overhaul zoning and development policies, hoping to make decisions about housing less political.

Oak Bay has six council seats.

North Cowichan

Incumbent Mayor Jon Lefebure is in a race against previous councillors Joyce Behnsen and Al Sebring in the District of North Cowichan, the largest municipality in the Cowichan Valley Regional District, which includes Chemanius, Crofton and Maple Bay.

Lefebure is also the Cowichan Valley Regional District chair

In June, a referendum on amalgamating North Cowichan and Duncan was defeated.

North Cowichan has about 30,000 residents and is 195 square kilometres in size, while Duncan has a population of 5,000 and is two square kilometres in size.

Like many British Columbia municipalities, it is facing a housing crisis but also issues around escalating property taxes and drinking water.

North Cowichan has six council seats.

Courtenay

In Courtenay, incumbent Mayor Larrly Jangula is being challenged by Erik Eriksson, Harold Long, and Bob Wells.

The city of 25,000, situated on the east coast of central Vancouver Island is known for its beautiful surroundings and year-round recreation but is struggling with high taxes, affordable housing and traffic congestion.

Courtenay has six council seats.