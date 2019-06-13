Victoria police looking for man involved in case of kitten found in trash

Victoria police are hoping the public can help identify a person of interest, after a kitten was found inside a shaving kit in the garbage outside Hillside Mall in Victoria last week.

The kitten has been receiving treatment since the discovery last Tuesday.

Police are now releasing surveillance footage, with the hope that someone may recognize a man in the video.

"He was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie, jeans, white shoes ... he was walking hunched over," said Const. Matt Rutherford with the Victoria Police Department.

Rutherford said the man may have been driving a grey 2010 Ford Escape.

The video surveillance is grainy, showing the man walking past the front of a store, before returning in the direction of an SUV.

Anyone with information about the man in the video or the case, is asked to contact Victoria police at 250.995.7654.