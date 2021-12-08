Victoria transit system facing driver shortage

B.C. Transit says it's facing a temporary labour shortage in many of its service areas across the province, leading to reduced service and inconsistent schedules in some areas, including Victoria.

Kevin Schubert, the service provider's general manager of Victoria operations, says he needs 25 to 30 more drivers to be able to maintain current service levels. He says the competitive job market is making it hard to attract new employees.

"It's a great career," said Schubert, "but I do think we do need to address some of the challenges of the starting wages."

Right now, transit operators start at a training wage of $19.24. Schubert says the company is offering a $1,500 signing bonus while it figures out what to do with the starting wage.

Jean Barnes, the president of Unifor Local 333 which represents Victoria transit operators, agrees the wage needs to be higher. And she says the company needs to shorten the amount of time it takes to climb the salary ladder (up to the top wage of $33.18 an hour).

But she doesn't agree that it's a great job right now.

Barnes says retention is an issue and if drivers felt safer and better appreciated, they would stick around — and tell their friends to sign on too.

She says drivers face both physical and verbal abuse and are stuck on the front lines of COVID, without extra compensation.

"You know, they got T-shirts calling them front-line workers, but that was it."

For his part, Schubert says attrition levels haven't changed.

When it comes to the starting wage, Schubert say, he has to work within his budget, but he's talking to the union about finding a way to attract new hires.

"We are very open and very motivated to change our starting wage."

Unifor Local 333's current contract runs until March 2022.