Victoria tattoo artist charged with 5 counts of sex assault

A 36-year-old tattoo artist has been arrested on five counts of sexual assault in Victoria.

Victoria police say David Samuel Hadden was brought into custody on Aug. 19 and released pending a future court appearance and on the condition that he not perform tattoo services on any women.

They say one woman came forward in 2019 reporting a sex assault during a tattoo appointment with Hadden, but that she did not choose to pursue the charge recommendation from Crown until recently, after more women reported similar experiences with Hadden on social media.

Police say they have now identified several victims who were Hadden's clients at the business in the 500-block of Johnson Street.

The investigation is ongoing.

A list of resources and supports for victims of sexualized violence is available at vicpd.ca/webelieveyou.