Victoria task force proposes outreach team to help city's most vulnerable

A task force is proposing a community-based outreach team to address a troubled area of downtown Victoria.

There a concentration of social services for drug users and people experiencing homelessness in the 900 block of Pandora Avenue. Frontline workers estimate 60 to 80 people huddle around the area — and there have been increased incidents of conflict, which has often led to police intervention.

The proposal is one of the several recommendations issued by the Pandora Task Force, an informal working group created to address some of the challenges in the area. This week, a report with all these recommendations will be heading to city council.

Kelly Roff is the executive director of the Greater Victoria Coalition to End Homelessness — a participant in the task force. She says a community outreach team like the one proposed would be an important preventative measure.

"We know there's tons of emergency responses and police responses due to aggressive interactions between people and the opportunity [here] is from a conflict resolution kind of place," Roff told host Gregor Craigie on CBC's On The Island.

Roff says the team, called Victoria On Call, would work to connect with the area's most vulnerable people, and also help business owners and their workers deal with tricky situations.

"There would be a number they could call in their case where they could have a conversation or call and say, 'hey is someone available to come? I've got a situation I don't know how to handle,'" Roff said.

She said ideally the teams would be made of up of people who have lived experience of homelessness or have experience of mental health and addictions issues to best respond to the challenges in the area.

"Individuals who ... really understand what it's like to be experiencing that kind of a situation in your life for whatever reason and from wherever that came from," she said.

There are still logistics to be worked out in the program, which is based on a similar model in Kelowna, like whether or not the team members would be paid. Roff said that will depend on funding.

In addition, she said the outreach team itself wouldn't stop the creation of a tent city or address housing shortages.

"We know there's still a crisis. We know we still have not enough housing," she said. "[This] is meant to support people while we're awaiting ... solutions."