Victoria streets shut down as police investigate apparent shooting

Police in Victoria, B.C. are investigating reports of shots fired in the city, and have asked all residents to stay indoors while officers comb the area for clues.

In a tweet just before 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, the Victoria Police Department asked people to remain inside while officers investigate along Bay Street, between Forbes and Victor streets.

Tony Patriarche, a resident of a house where a shooting occurred, said one of his roommates was shot in the buttocks. (Michael Mcarthur/CBC)

Tony Patriarche, a resident of a private dwelling with rented out rooms, told the CBC his housemate was shot in the buttocks area.

Police stand in front of the house with the witness. Waiting for an official media brief. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyj?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyj</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/victoriaBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#victoriaBC</a> <a href="https://t.co/YrbIjTvDvL">pic.twitter.com/YrbIjTvDvL</a> —@Adamvanderzwan

A man who appears to be in his 30s has been taken to hospital.

No suspect has been found.

The house where the shooting appears to have occurred is a private dwelling with rented out rooms. (Michael Mcarthur/CBC)

Police said Bay Street is closed to vehicle traffic, and people are being asked to avoid the area. A K-9 unit is also on scene.

More to come.