Victoria streets shut down as police investigate apparent shooting
Part of Bay Street shut down, residents told to stay indoors while investigation continues
Police in Victoria, B.C. are investigating reports of shots fired in the city, and have asked all residents to stay indoors while officers comb the area for clues.
In a tweet just before 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, the Victoria Police Department asked people to remain inside while officers investigate along Bay Street, between Forbes and Victor streets.
Tony Patriarche, a resident of a private dwelling with rented out rooms, told the CBC his housemate was shot in the buttocks area.
Police stand in front of the house with the witness. Waiting for an official media brief. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyj?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyj</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/victoriaBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#victoriaBC</a> <a href="https://t.co/YrbIjTvDvL">pic.twitter.com/YrbIjTvDvL</a>—@Adamvanderzwan
A man who appears to be in his 30s has been taken to hospital.
No suspect has been found.
Police said Bay Street is closed to vehicle traffic, and people are being asked to avoid the area. A K-9 unit is also on scene.
More to come.
With files from Adam van der Zwan and Michael Mcarthur