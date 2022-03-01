Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing in Victoria; major crimes investigating

One man has been arrested after a deadly stabbing in downtown Victoria overnight, according to police.

A statement Tuesday said Victoria police officers were called to the 500-block of Yates Street after a man was reportedly stabbed around 1:30 a.m. PT. Officers arrived to find the man with life-threatening injuries.

Police said paramedics took the man to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Officers identified a suspect just before 2 a.m., according to the statement. The man was arrested and remains in custody.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) is investigating the man's death as a homicide. The B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating to determine all of the facts surrounding the man's death.

"Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public," read the statement from Victoria police.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call VIIMCU at 250-380-6211.