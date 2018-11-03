Woman arrested and charged in connection with suspicious Victoria, Saanich fires

Police in Saanich say they have arrested and charged a woman with two counts of arson.

The charges are related to at least two of six fires that were set on Halloween night and the following day.

On Friday, police arrested the woman, who has not been named. Police say she is 31 and of no fixed address. Officers also say she is known to police.

She has been charged with two counts of arson, one related to a fire at a home in Victoria and one related to a property in Saanich.

Police say that the fires, set over a five-hour time period, appear to be related and officers are continuing to investigate.

"When an individual sets fires, the results are unpredictable and can cause serious damage or worse yet; injuries or harm to people," said Detective Sgt. Damian Kowalewich in a release.

Victoria fire crews responded to two fires on Alder street within a half hour of each other on Halloween night.

The first fire destroyed a vehicle in a garage, and a camper van was set ablaze in the second. Later, firefighters responded to a nearby car on fire.

A few blocks away in Saanich, a homeowner used a garden hose to put out a fire in a parked van while a passerby put out a fence fire both on Burnside Road East.

Later, a police officer extinguished a fire under an unlicensed moving van on Cedar Hill Road, while around 1:30 Thursday morning, a car on Fifth street in Victoria also burned.

The woman arrested is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 5