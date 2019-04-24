Victoria's Times Colonist 10K run turns 30

Sunday marks 30 years since the Time Colonist 10K run first took to the streets of Victoria.

"The idea back then was 'let's create a community event that most people can take part in,'" said Trish Fougner, the race's director whose husband was the event's founder.

"They started with about 2,000 people back in 1990. Now we're close to 10,000 people."

Fougner said a lot of energy and "fun" is being poured into the 30th anniversary race. Various attractions and oddities have been added along the race's route, and Fougner expects a large crowd as participants turn out to be part of the three decade milestone.

"There's a lot of fun activities and things like that will be happening," said Fougner, a former professional runner.

"It'll be really neat, with a kind of retro theme."

Fougner said that while the race is intended to be an easy introduction for first-time runners, there are a number of professional runners heading to Victoria to participate. Along with the 10,000 runners, Fougner said there will be 35 elite athletes joining them.

Every participant will get a commemorative poster to mark the event as well, she added.

This year, construction on Wharf Street has altered the race's route slightly. Runners will make their way along Government Street but will instead turn right onto Yates Street rather than Johnson Street.

The 30th anniversary run kicks off April 28.

With files from All Points West