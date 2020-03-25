Island Health warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at popular Victoria pub, physio clinic, beauty salons

Island Health is warning recent customers of a popular Victoria pub, physiotherapy clinic and two beauty salons that they might have been exposed to COVID-19.

The health authority says that people who visited the Sticky Wicket Bar & Restaurant in the Strathcona Hotel between March 5 and 15 could be at risk.

They are also warning customers who patronized:

BF Beautee Collective hair salon on March 11.

Foxy Box Wax Bar on March 16.

Fix Healthcare, which offers massage, physiotherapy, acupuncture and other similar treatments, on March 14 and 16.

Officials are advising anyone who went to the businesses on those dates to monitor themselves closely for symptoms including cough, sneezing, fever, sore throat and difficulty breathing.

"Anyone experiencing these symptoms should self-isolate for 10 days following symptom onset," said Island Health in a release.

The Foxy Box Wax Bar is among the Victoria businesses where customers may have been exposed to COVID-19 on specific dates. (Tangerine Design Studios Ltd./Facebook)

The authority recommends using the B.C. COVID-19 self-assessment tool website and app, which helps patients determine if they need further assessment or testing, and finding out more about testing and self-isolation through the BC Centre for Disease Control website.

They also recommend that people physically distance themselves from others regardless of age or health status, limit shopping to essential items, avoid gathering in groups and stay home if they get sick.

"Island Health emphasizes that local transmission is occurring across the Island Health region," reads the release, "and is advising people to assume there are cases in every community."

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has since ordered all personal service establishments to shut down until further notice, and has ordered all restaurants to offer only take-out or delivery, or to close.