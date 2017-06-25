No police uniforms allowed in Victoria Pride Parade

Police will walk in the Victoria Pride Parade this weekend, but they will be doing it in civilian clothes.

The annual event, now in it's 26th year, takes place Sunday in downtown Victoria and, after consultations between the Victoria Pride Society (VPS) and the Greater Victoria Police Diversity Advisory Committee (GVPDAC), officers will respect the request of the society to not walk in uniform.

The VPS decision to only allow non-uniformed police officers to participate in the parade has been part of an ongoing conversation with the VPS and the GVPDAC for several weeks. As part of this conversation, the GVPDAC heard concerns from members of marginalized communities about their discomfort with a police presence.

"What we have learned through this process is there are still people who feel marginalized, who are marginalized, and this event is all about inclusiveness," Oak Bay Police Chief Const. Andy Brinton told Gregor Craigie the host of CBC's On The Island.

No blues about no blues

"It's their event. We're invited," said Brinton. "This request has been made of us and we certainly have no issues with it."

Brinton expects a good turnout of officers at Sunday's festivities and said the VPS and the GVPDAC have worked together to design a T-shirt for police to wear in lieu of uniforms.

Members of the Victoria Police Department are wearing pride patches all week before Sunday's Pride Parade to show support for the LGBT community. (Facebook/Victoria Police Department Esquimalt Division)

In a statement, the Victoria Police Department said it's happy not to walk in uniform and hopes doing so is a step toward fostering trust and improving communication between officers and the LGBT community.

Victoria police Chief Del Manak tweeted that VicPD officers will be wearing pride police patches all week to show their "love and support for the LGBT community."

In a statement, the VPS said the uniform ban "is not a statement on officers wishing to participate but rather an effort to make Victoria Pride more inclusive, accessible and safe."

The society said it consulted with over 500 LGBT community members and the decision "is a recognition that there is continuing work to be done to overcome intergenerational trauma and marginalization that still exists".

The Victoria Pride Parade starts Sunday, July 7 at 11 a.m. at the corner of Pandora Street and Government Street.