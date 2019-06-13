Victoria prepares to create open spaces for restaurant recovery amid COVID-19 restrictions
Council is set to vote on flexible COVID-19 recovery plans
Victoria's mayor says she wants to give the city's restaurants, pubs and retailers more space to reopen successfully with a plan that could expand outdoor patios to sidewalks, parking lots and streets closed to traffic.
Lisa Helps says her council is prepared to quickly approve flexible COVID-19 recovery plans to allow open-air dining experiences in an environment of safe physical distancing for customers and employees.
B.C. restaurants have been restricted to takeout service since March, but Helps says staff will be urged to find ways to have expansion plans in place as the industry prepares to welcome back customers this month.
Ian Tostenson, president of the B.C. Restaurant and Food Services Association, says struggling restaurants need immediate help getting back on their feet and expanding into public spaces would provide more room to serve customers safely.
Vancouver city council is also preparing to debate the issue of making more room for restaurants and Mayor Kennedy Stewart has said the city must think creatively to help spur recovery.
Restaurants Canada, a not-for-profit industry association, says a recent survey of members finds that seven out of 10 owners fear they won't have enough money to pay their expenses over the next three months.
