Victoria police issue warning after used needle found tied to park railing

Victoria police are warning the public to be careful after a used, uncapped needle was found tied to a railing in Beacon Hill Park.

Officers found the hypodermic needle tied to the handrail of a staircase near a heavily used path shortly before 5 p.m. PT Sunday. There was a small amount of blood in the needle, and police said in a written statement they believe the needle was placed in this location with the intent to cause injury.

The needle was located in the west side of the park, near Douglas and Toronto Streets.

"Victoria police has deployed extra officers to Beacon Hill Park and the Burnside Gorge neighbourhood to increase police visibility and engagement in those areas," a statement from police said.

"For the month of August, officers will continue to maintain a consistent, high-visibility presence in these areas. The goal of this project is to respond to the concerns of residents and businesses that have been expressed to VicPD over the past few weeks."

If you have information about this incident, you are asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and select option 1 for the report desk. To report what you know anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.