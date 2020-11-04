Victoria police seek public's help in locating wanted man

Victoria Police is asking for the public's assistance in locating Richard Strocel.

Strocel, 61, is wanted on unendorsed warrants for sexual assault and breach of an undertaking, according to a written statement from police.

He is described as a white man with grey hair and hazel eyes. He is six feet one inch tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds, with a slim build.

Members of the public are asked to phone 911 if they see him.

Anyone with any information about Strocel or his whereabouts is asked to phone 250-995-7654 and press #1 to speak to the report desk. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.