Victoria police seek public's help in locating wanted man
Victoria police is asking for the public's assistance in locating Richard Strocel.
Public asked to call 911 if they see 61-year-old Richard Strocel
Strocel, 61, is wanted on unendorsed warrants for sexual assault and breach of an undertaking, according to a written statement from police.
He is described as a white man with grey hair and hazel eyes. He is six feet one inch tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds, with a slim build.
Members of the public are asked to phone 911 if they see him.
Anyone with any information about Strocel or his whereabouts is asked to phone 250-995-7654 and press #1 to speak to the report desk. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.