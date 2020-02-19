Victoria police hope to hear from victims of 4 accused in human trafficking investigation
All 4 arrested in Saskatchewan face several charges relating to human trafficking
Investigators are releasing the identities of four Vancouver Island suspects accused of human trafficking in the hope that other victims will come forward.
Victoria residents, Shawn Alexander Kelly, 23, Seyed Kourosh Miralinaghi, 19, Seyed Kamran Miralinaghi, 19, and Shermineh Sheri Ziaee, 36, from Langford, were arrested by RCMP in Swift Current, Sask., on Jan. 28, during a routine traffic stop. All four face numerous human trafficking related charges, according to an RCMP statement.
None of the charges have been proven in court.
Police say the four suspects have close ties to the Victoria area, and investigators believe there may be additional victims who haven't yet come forward.
The Victoria Police Department says it wants to assure potential victims it is safe to come forward with any information relating to these crimes.
it says victims can call the police non-emergency line at (250) 995-7654.
